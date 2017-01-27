Video game review: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Fresno Bee video game columnist Rory Appleton plays "NFL Madden 17" and offers commentary on the new game. He is most impressed with the sharp, TV-quality graphics and realism of the popular sports franchise. It's a game worth picking up, he says.
Gaming columnist Rory Appleton takes you inside his favorite three MMORPG games he's recently played. Appleton's latest column discusses how gamers now expect multimillion-dollar projects for free and how that formula just doesn’t add up for MMO creators.
Breakout Fresno is the city's first escape room, a globally popular trend in which players work together to solve puzzles and open locks in order to get out of a locked room. It also includes riddles and various other problem solving exercises. Breakout Fresno takes online reservations for groups of up to six people and includes a six-vs-six option in two nearly identical rooms.