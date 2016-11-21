Tears, cheers and elf ears punctuate soaring ‘Zelda’ symphonic performance

2:09 Fans react to Kanye West's praise of President-elect Donald Trump Pause

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

0:20 More than 30 animals rescued from burning home

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:26 Best Buy at Fresno's River Park rehearses for Black Friday crush

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

3:26 Turkey 101 top tips

0:22 A selfie with Kanye: Sacramento man gets his picture as megastar leaves Golden 1 Center

2:09 Walt Disney releases new 'Beauty and the Beast' movie trailer