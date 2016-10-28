Is the ‘Skyrim’ remaster any good? (Review-in-progress)

(This review-in-progress reflects my first impressions of “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition.” It will be updated and finalized with a score sometime in the next week.)
It’s time once again to return to the snow-capped lands of the North, where the trolls are actually 10-feet-tall fuzzy beasts and not people who say mean things on Twitter about your reviews.
Remaking one of the greatest games of the 21st Century is a daunting task, but that’s exactly what Bethesda Game Studios is attempting to do with “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition.” The retelling of the 2011 breakout hit, which won virtually every award imaginable, promised updated graphics, all of the original’s downloadable content and support for PC mods on console versions.
But did it deliver?
I’ve only spent about four hours with the game, and I am a little underwhelmed so far. I expected the initial reveal of Skyrim’s beautiful landscapes to drop my jaw, but the graphics are nothing to write home about (Note: I am reviewing the PC version on the “Ultra” setting). Last year’s “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” looks better. The special edition certainly looks better than the 2011 “Skyrim,” but there are some PC mods for the original that look better than what we got Friday.
Still, returning to “Skyrim” is a pleasant experience. I had forgotten just how amazing the soundtrack is. When you learn that first shout and the crazy-loud choral arrangement hits – that’s a unique experience in gaming.
I’ve encountered a few bugs in my meager sampling. There are some audio issues with character speech. Their mouths also sometimes freak out – the lips pull back exposing some remarkably white teeth given the Medieval-like time period. It’s far from the level of “Assassin’s Creed: Unity” grotesque, but it’s noticeable.
Combat can also get a little choppy. My Orc chopped a bandit in half, but the hit didn’t register till a second or two later.
These are all quite fixable, of course. And some of the issues could be the result of my PC, though the game recommended I use the “Ultra” settings and my PC specifications are well above the recommended settings.
The story is 100 percent original “Skyrim.” Some remakes add content, but that’s not the case here. It means nothing will surprise me, but I am not too worried about that. The original “Skyrim” was so monumentally awesome that I don’t mind retracing my steps.
The mod factor is key. Mods are downloadable updates made by players that change something or a lot of things about a particular game. People did some insane stuff with the last “Skyrim.” Some turned it into previous “Elder Scrolls” games like “The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.” Others cranked up the graphics to near photo-realistic levels. In the coming weeks or months, the mods will play a major role in dictating the special edition’s value.
Typically, only PC players can use mods. But “Skyrim Special Edition” allows PS4 or Xbox One players to download them as well. That’s an interesting concept. I expect some growing pains, but that could end up being pretty cool.
Still, I recommend buying it for PC if you can. It’s $20 cheaper, and the mod support is tested.
