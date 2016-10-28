Video game review: 'WWE 2K17'

Columnist Rory Appleton demonstrates gameplay and reviews the new 2K Sports game 'WWE 2K17.'
Rory Appleton The Fresno Bee

Video Games

3 MMORPG games worth playing

Gaming columnist Rory Appleton takes you inside his favorite three MMORPG games he's recently played. Appleton's latest column discusses how gamers now expect multimillion-dollar projects for free and how that formula just doesn’t add up for MMO creators.

Video Games

Call of Duty: Black Ops III game demo

Fresno Bee video game columnist Rory Appleton plays multiplayer “Call of Duty: Black Ops III.” The game, available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC, was released on Nov. 6. Read his review

Entertainment Videos