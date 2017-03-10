Erik Rosales leaving KMPH for reporting job in Washington, D.C.

Erik Rosales, who just returned to KMPH-TV (Channel 26.1) after knee surgery, will be leaving the local Fox affiliate March 29. He has accepted a job as the Washington, D.C. correspondent for the Christian Broadcasting Network.
“I will be covering news from the White House, Justice Department and Homeland Security. Once they start building the wall, I will be traveling back and forth from Washington,” Rosales said.
Rosales will move to Washington and start his new job April 17. He added that while he’ll be working for CBN, his stories will not have to have a religious angle.
Rosales said he wanted to thank all of the people who opened up to him for stories he’s covered here. He realized that in Washington, sources will have an agenda, but he plans to be on guard for that.
KMPH’s vice president and general manager, Jack Peck, said he hates to lose Rosales.
“He’s done a lot of good work for us, but this is a great opportunity for him,” Peck said.
The Fox anchor and reporter completed a second surgery to fix his right knee in December. Five months earlier, he had surgery to resurface his knee with titanium. That surgery had to be repeated when he fell while in the shower. He returned to work in February with no restrictions that would keep him from working outside the office.
The San Gabriel Valley native graduated from Azusa Pacific University with a bachelor of arts in communication. Rosales has worked in the Fresno TV market for more than 20 years, including stints at CBS47 and Fox26.
Rosales worked at KGPE-TV (Channel 47.1) for seven years. In February 2005, he took a job as the South Bay reporter for KGO-TV in San Francisco. He left San Francisco to take a job in Corpus Christi, Texas. After the Corpus Christi job ended, Rosales started a search for another job. He said he had several offers from small TV markets over the past year but jumped at the chance to return to Fresno.
This is not the first time Rosales has said he would be leaving KMPH. In 2013, Rosales announced he had accepted a job at KPNX-TV (Channel 12.1), the NBC station in Phoenix, as a consumer reporter on the station’s morning show. He had been at KMPH almost three years, first as the chief assignment editor and then as a reporter. But Rosales said he changed his mind and stayed in Fresno.
Peck said that the search for a replacement for Rosales will include looking at the stations owned by the Sinclair Broadcasting Group, owners of KMPH and KFRE.
