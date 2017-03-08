Emmy-winning Bullard graduate has a new documentary coming out on National Geographic

“Water & Power: A California Heist,” a documentary by Bullard High graduate Marina Zenovich, will air at 9 p.m. March 14 on the National Geographic Channel. It is part of the cable channel’s 2017 slate of documentaries.
Through interviews with journalists, local citizens, activists, state officials, environmental attorneys, farmers, investors, scientists and developers, the documentary examines pivotal events that affect management of the state’s groundwater reserves. It also explores the issue of privatizing a natural resource. Recent rains have eased concerns about the drought but Zenovich’s documentary hits on an enduring issue.
Zenovich is an Emmy winner picking up two awards in 2009 for her documentary “Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired” that aired on HBO. The statues were for Outstanding Directing For Nonfiction Programming and Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments