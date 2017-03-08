TV & Radio notes: New over-the-air channel offers Decades; become a ValleyPBS ‘nerd’

Those in Fresno who watch television via an antenna have a new station to watch courtesy of Cocola Broadcasting. The TV network Decades is now broadcast on KFAZ (Channel 8.2).
Decades fills a previously unused digital channel in Cocola’s stable.
Decades launched in May 2015 and is now available in 55 percent of the country. The Decades lineup includes reruns of TV and talk shows plus movies. It includes full days dedicated to “Diagnosis Murder,” “The Brady Bunch,” “Gunsmoke” and a weekend full of “Perry Mason” TV movie cases. Other shows on the network include “The Odd Couple,” “The Love Boat,” “Wild Wild West,” “The Streets of San Francisco,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” and “Walker, Texas Ranger.”
A current feature, “Made for TV in March,” runs through April 2 and features made-for-TV movies at 6 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays.
To see a complete program schedule go to www.decades.com.
Power to the nerds
KVPT (Channel 18.1) is celebrating those who have been picked on all their lives. They are looking for anyone who has an inner nerd to sign up at the station website to “Be a PBS Nerd.” This geeky action will go through March 31.
Those with nerd power will create or join a “PBS Nerd Challenge” or “PBS Nerd Event.”
A “PBS Nerd Challenge” is a personal challenge you create to invite friends and family to take on tasks such as dressing up for a day as a character from your favorite PBS show. A “PBS Nerd Event” is an in-person event you host and invite others to attend, such as a watch party for your favorite show.
The call to nerds is a way to help raise money for ValleyPBS and participants can earn points toward prizes like a nerd T-shirt and glasses or a VIP tour of the local public TV station.
See the list of what can earn you points at valleypbs.pbsnerd.org/leaderboard.
Kitchen heat
If you have always wanted to show off your cooking skills while dealing with super chef Gordon Ramsay, your chance is here. The search is on for contestants to be on the new FOX reality television series, “The F Word.”
And, you can share both the fame and verbal abuse with family members as this new cooking show will feature teams of four people who must be related. It doesn’t matter what kind of food your family cooks, just round up grandparents, parents, siblings, cousins or any other relatives and go to TheFWordCasting.com.
Don’t delay because the series is scheduled to be on the air later this year.
Based on Ramsey’s United Kingdom series of the same name, “The F Word” will have foodie families from across the U.S. battling in a cook-off. In addition to impressing Ramsay, each team must win over the hearts and taste buds of the diners, celebrities and VIP guests whom they’re serving.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
