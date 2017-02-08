Might ‘American Pickers’ visit Fresno? It’s (partly) your call

It’s time to do a little early spring cleaning to see if you might have some items that would catch the interest of Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz. The hosts of the History Channel series “American Pickers” are headed back to California in the spring to film episodes of future shows.
There’s no promise the show will swing through Fresno, but that really depends on you. If there are enough people who step forward with barns, buildings, attics, houses and other facilities loaded with the type of antiques and collectibles the pickers want, the show could make a stop here.
Wolfe and Fritz have traveled the country since 2010 looking for items associated with cars and motorcycles. That could be anything from clothing to advertising to spare parts. The show follows them through a pick where they negotiate to buy items they will sell in their stores or keep.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection including photos to americanpickers
@cineflix.com or call 855-653-7878.
Fresno State grad to Estrella TV show
Fresno State graduate Leonel Barajas has been named the talent coordinator for the Spanish-language talk show “Noches Con Platanito,” that airs on the Estrella TV network. This news comes from Peter Robertson, director of development for the Fresno State Alumni Association.
“Noches Con Platanito” is a late-night show that features interviews and games with local and international celebrities.
Previously, Barajas was the associate producer and social media specialist for “Noticiero Estrella TV,” the network’s national newscast.
At Fresno State, Barajas was a four-time Bulldog Pride Fund scholar, a coordinator with USU Productions and worked as a student assistant at the Smittcamp Alumni House.
Treehouse ‘master’ is home show celeb
The celebrity guest for this year’s 31st annual Fresno Home & Garden Show is Pete Nelson from Animal Planet’s “Treehouse Masters.” The event is March 3-5 at the Fresno Fairgrounds.
He runs Nelson Treehouse and Supply, the company responsible for designing and building some of the world’s most unique treehouses. He and his wife, Judy, own and operate Treehouse Point in Washington state, a retreat featuring a half dozen treehouses for guests to rent.
For more information about the home show or to buy tickets, go to www.fresnoshows.com.
You can audition for dance show
FOX has renewed the Emmy Award-winning “So You Can Think You Can Dance” for a 14th season. It will return this summer and that means contestants are needed.
Dancers between the ages of 18-30 will showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. The top 10 dancers will be paired with all-stars who will guide them throughout the competition.
To nominate yourself for the contest, go to sytycdauditions.com and upload a video or provide a link to a video of your performance. If selected, producers will contact for an in-person audition in either New York (March 4-6) or Los Angeles (March 17-19).
The deadline to register for a chance to audition in New York is Sunday, Feb. 19, and the deadline to register for a chance to audition in Los Angeles is Sunday, March 5.
Dancers must be ages 18-30 on the date of their first audition.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments