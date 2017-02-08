Erik Rosales ready for return to KMPH anchor chair

Erik Rosales is scheduled to return to work at KMPH (Channel 26.1) on Wednesday, Feb. 15. He has been sidelined for months due to complications from knee surgery.
Rosales reports that there will be no restrictions when he returns that would keep him from working outside the office.
The FOX anchor and reporter completed a second surgery to fix his right knee in December. Five months earlier, he had surgery to resurface his knee with titanium. That surgery had to be repeated when he slipped and fell while in the shower.
Rosales has worked in the Fresno TV market for more than 20 years, including stints at CBS47 and FOX26.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
