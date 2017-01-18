KVPT launches channel aimed at youngsters; Rodriguez leaves CBS47

ValleyPBS is making some changes including the launch of a new 24/7 children’s service, PBS Kids. It will air on KVPT Channel 18.2.
The effort is ValleyPBS’s latest initiative to support early learning in the community through a live web stream. To make room for PBS Kids on Channel 18.2, Create moves to KVPT Channel 18.3 replacing the Spanish-language programming of V-me.
Create launched on 18.2 in 2009 while V-me began airing on 18.3 in 2007. V-me was the first Spanish-language broadcast television network but it will end its service for public television over the next year as it becomes a commercial cable channel.
Programming for PBS Kids will include “Splash and Bubbles,” “Nature Cat,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Ready Jet Go!,” “Odd Squad” and “Wild Kratts.” The schedule of children’s programming on the ValleyPBS channel will be different from what is being shown on the new channel.
There are big plans for PBS Kids that will be available on a variety of mobile devices and tablets. Soon after launch, the live stream will be available on over-the-top platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One and Chromecast.
Following its initial launch, the localized live stream experience will expand to offer an integrated games feature, enabling children to go between a PBS Kids offering and an activity that extends learning. A recent study conducted by WestEd found that PBS Kids resources can help narrow the math achievement gap for children from low-income families and better prepare them for kindergarten.
Data from A.C. Nielsen, a leading monitor of TV viewing habits, shows live TV is the dominant way children access video, accounting for 67 percent of the time children spend watching video content.
There will be no changes to KVPT Channel 18.1 as it will continue to broadcast public television programming. And, KVPT Channel 18.4 will continue to carry World programming.
Gaby Rodriguez leaves CBS47
Gaby Rodriguez, who was part of the “CBS47 Eyewitness News This Morning” team, is leaving Fresno to take a job in San Diego. Her last day with the local station was Wednesday.
She made the announcement on her Twitter account.
“If there is one word that I could use to describe more than five years in the Central Valley, it is love,” Rodriguez wrote on Twitter. “From the moment I arrived, you, the viewers, have embraced me and welcomed me into your homes.
“I feel like I have grown with you. When I first appeared on your TV screens I was a lot younger, nervous and just trying to make it.”
Rodriguez goes on to say that with the support of local viewers, she gained confidence.
‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ actor in Fresno
Brett Dalton, who plays Grant Ward on the ABC series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” will be in Fresno on Friday for the world premiere of the feature film “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.”
The event is being hosted by Harvest Bible Chapel Fresno at Edwards Cinema. The screening will be held at 7:30 p.m. with a question-and-answer session to follow. Go to bit.ly/gavinstone for tickets.
Dalton plays the title character in the film, a washed-up former child star forced to do community service at a local church where he pretends to be Christian.
On “S.H.I.E.L.D.,” his character is one of the leaders of Hydra who infiltrates S.H.I.E.L.D. disguised as a Level 7 operative.
Dalton’s other credits include “Army Wives,” “Blue Bloods” and “Jake and the Never Land Pirates.”
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments