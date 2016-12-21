Past year filled with TV, radio highs and lows

Another year in local radio and television has passed. Before we greet 2017, it’s time to take a few minutes to reflect on what has happened over the past 12 months. These are just a few of the highlights.
On TV
Local TV reporters got to travel during the year. Liz Gonzalez, the FOX26 anchor/reporter, covered the visit by Pope Francis to Mexico in February. Andrew Marden, sports director for KSEE24/CBS47, was one of four sports reporters from the 104 TV stations owned by Nexstar Broadcasting selected to cover the Summer Olympics in Rio in September.
There were some other forms of coming and going. In February, FOX26 anchor Ashley Ritchie, who had been off the air for several months on maternity leave, announced she would not be returning to the anchor chair. She did come back as a reporter and fill-in anchor.
Gia Vang was hired in March as Ritchie’s replacement, while that same month ABC30 weekend anchor Sara Sandrik accepted a new job as the public information and district development officer for the Merced City School District.
Jason Oliveira was dropped as part of the ABC30 “Action News AM Live” team. Jessica Porter was promoted to the co-anchor job for “KSEE24 Sunrise” in February, while Alex Backus, a California State University, Stanislaus, graduate, was promoted to the KSEE24 weekend anchor/producer position previously held by Porter.
Gonzalez started maternity leave in September.
A long battle with a bad knee resulted in an October operation for KMPH’s Erik Rosales. He was back under the knife in December.
Local television stations picked up 24 Emmy nominations in May for outstanding achievement in television, including a sweep of the newscast-evening-medium markets category. The local nominees walked away with seven awards at the 45th annual Northern California Area Emmy Awards held in June.
Cocola Broadcasting and the Fresno Grizzlies entered into a deal that brought the Triple-A baseball team’s games to KSDI (Channel 33.7). Each home Grizzlies game ran run on a continuous loop starting the morning after the game was played until the next home game.
The big news in December was that “Valley Buzz With Chuck Leonard,” which had been broadcast on KAIL (Channel 7.1) since 2013, ended. The local talk show was replaced by reruns of the half-hour comedy “Rules of Engagement.”
Radio daze
Harry Miller, who was an afternoon Boss Jock at KYNO (AM 1430) from 1969 to 1971, returned to the local radio station in April, taking over the morning time slot that became available when veteran radio personality Charlie Tuna died Feb. 19.
The construction project for a new home for Valley Public Radio station KVPR (FM 89.3) started with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in September. KVPR moved from 3437 W. Shaw Ave., the location that had been the radio station’s home for 30 years.
Christopher Gabriel, who in January 2015 took over the 3-6 p.m. weekday time slot at PowerTalk 96.7, ended his run in January. Also, Dave Thomson, who co-hosted the morning show with Terri Ann at KSOF Soft Rock 98.9, was told by station management that it was “going in a different direction.”
Alma Garza, a veteran on-air personality at Radio Bilingüe and host of the Tex-Mex music program “Onda Tejana,” died March 9 in Fresno. The woman known as “Miss Alma” had battled complications from diabetes for a long time. She was 68.
Amy Gill, who spent a year on the “Sports Central Team” at KSEE/KPGE starting in 2014, returned to Fresno after a year of working in Baton Rouge. She was the sports director for the NBC/Fox affiliates in the Louisiana city. She joined the KMJ radio news team in July as a reporter.
Valley Public Radio picked up two Golden Mike Awards from the Radio & Television News Association of Southern California at the 66th annual ceremony held in Universal City in January.
Local stars
It was announced in March that Clovis West High graduate Amanda Leighton had been cast to be the voice of Blossom in a reboot of the cartoon series “Powerpuff Girls.” Leighton previously worked on the ABC Family series “Make It or Break It.”
March was a good month for Roosevelt High graduate Stephanie Harris-Uyidi, who landed a new cooking and travel show on the Z Living Network. On “The Posh Pescatarian: Appetite for Adventure!” Harris-Uyidi travels to locations where she takes part in an adventurous activity and cooks a dish using local ingredients.
Earlier in the year, former Fresno State athlete and “Glee” star Dot-Marie Jones was one of several celebrities who joined the #BootsOn initiative in support of the Boot Campaign.
He had to know 2016 would be a good year: After Hanford resident Tyler Henry found out that two more episodes of his E! series of “Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry” had been ordered, he then learned there would be a second season.
Reality check
Isaac Torres, the 12-year-old Fresno native who advanced to the top 15 of the Telemundo music competition series “La Voz Kids” (“The Voice Kids”), was eliminated when the show cut the field to the top six in July.
In other reality show news: Fresno native Bridgette Dunning, 24, was bounced from the CBS reality series “Big Brother”; Gavin Morales, an 11-year-old from Fresno, made it through the audition round of the Fox reality competition series “So You Think You Can Dance” but didn’t make it to the top 10; and Fresno native Gabe Hurtado made it through qualifying rounds of the seventh season of “American Ninja Warrior” but didn’t win.
Fresno inventor Tommie Nellon didn’t have a lot of help turning his idea for a solar-powered fan and straw hat into a reality in 2006. But the idea is becoming a big business for Tommie and his wife, Dr. Vernice Nellon, as they sell their cooling hats around the world. The Nellons were featured on the CNBC series “Make Me a Millionaire Inventor” in October.
Other news
Special broadcast: “Flying Home With Ronnie Paul,” locally produced by Cocola Broadcasting, will spotlight classic television stars in a special program to be broadcast from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Dec. 31. Paul will be joined by Stu Shostak, host of the online series “Stu’s Show.” Both Paul and Shostak discuss classic TV shows on their programs.
Shostak is bringing with him Jimmy Garrett, who co-starred with Lucille Ball for three seasons on the “The Lucy Show”; Jeannie Russell, who played the part of Margaret on the “Dennis the Menace” series; and actress Beverly Washburn, co-star of the Disney classic “Old Yeller.”
In addition, Shostak promises more celebrities on the program via Skype, and viewers will be given the chance to participate for prizes by calling in and answering trivia questions. The stars will also answer questions from fans during the six-hour event.
“Flying Home With Ronnie Paul” can be seen over the air Saturday evenings on Channel 43.5 or on Comcast cable’s Channel 378.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments