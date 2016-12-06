Plug pulled on ‘Central Valley Buzz with Chuck Leonard’

“Central Valley Buzz with Chuck Leonard,” which has been broadcast on KAIL (Channel 7.1) since 2013, has ended. The local talk show has been replaced by reruns of the half-hour comedy, “Rules of Engagement.”
KAIL General Manager Joshua Castro says the decision to drop Leonard’s show was “a combination of things.” After KAIL was sold by Tel-America North Corporation to Aperio Communications LLC in April 2015, the new management decided to keep Leonard’s show on the air to see how well it would attract viewers.
“Together we decided to go in another direction,” Castro says.
Leonard could not be reached for comment.
The off-network comedy will air in the time slot for now. Castro is not against look at other local programming to become part of the KAIL lineup.
Leonard’s daily talk show started as an online program in 2008 and, starting in 2013, was re-broadcast on the local television station. In September 2015, the show moved to KAIL. Instead of being produced in the Tower District, “Central Valley Buzz” was first shot in the KAIL studios north of Herndon Avenue and then in the new KAIL facilities on Shaw.
When Leonard joined the KAIL lineup in 2013, his was the first locally produced talk show to air on KAIL since the 1990s, when the station aired “On Tonight With Chris Terrence.”
New hire
Jose Gadea has been named program director for iHeartMedia’s La Preciosa Network, which includes local flagship station 92.9 KFSO (FM 92.9). His first day was Monday.
Along with the operation of the local Spanish-language station, Gadea will handle program director duties at radio stations in Salinas/Monterey, Bakersfield, Riverside, Santa Barbara, San Antonio, Texas and Sioux City, Iowa. He says that despite the stations being spread across the country, there should be no problems.
“It won’t be difficult because the programming will all be the same basic music. We are playing songs that are very familiar with the Mexican community,” Gadea says.
He just arrived from working in San Diego for a year, but he already is formulating future plans for the radio network. The one thing Gaea wants to do is focus on more local programming and get involved with the community.
Gadea will report to Jeff Negrete, general manager for La Preciosa Network.
“Jose is the ideal leader for the La Preciosa Network,” Negrete says in a news release to announce the hiring. “He is strategic, a perpetual student of our business and has displayed expertise in the communities he has worked, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Fresno.”
Gadea has 25 years of experience serving the Hispanic market, including a stint as program director of Uniradio, where he played a key role in managing a five-station market. He also has served as a program director at radio stations for Univision, Emmis, Border Media and Heftel.
Homeless
Danielle Lickey, a 23-year-old Visalia preschool teacher, made it to the final six of the online reality competition, “Big Brother: Over the Top.” This battle was played out through the streaming service of CBS All Access.
Lickey, who was Miss Tulare County in 2012 and ran track at El Diamante High School, lasted for 50 days in the Big Brother House before being bounced in mid-November.
Just like the network version, the show features a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones. The winner gets $250,000.
Grapes of wrath
Many of you called or sent emails after my story on the 30th anniversary of the “Fresno” miniseries. Most of you wanted to know where to get a copy of the TV show. Some just wanted to share their memories.
Finding a copy of the program starring Carol Burnett and Dabney Coleman isn’t easy. There is a web site called DVD Rare that is selling DVD copies of the program. The price listed is $30.24, which is down from $54.99.
I also found a copy at ABCDVDz with a price of $32.97, down from $59.95.
Other news
Update: Former ABC30 reporter Kate Valentine, who left the Valley ABC station in December 2015 to go to Atlanta because her husband has a job there, has started a podcast about selling on Amazon. She’s talking with people who work and have worked at Amazon.
“It’s been a great experience so far mixing both my journalism and business sides,” Valentine writes on Facebook.
Valentine joined the ABC30 news team in September 2014 as the South Valley reporter. She came to Fresno after stops in Salt Lake City and South Carolina.
You can hear her work at iTunes.Apple.com.
Another surgery: KMPH FOX26 (Channel 26.1) anchor and reporter Erik Rosales has completed another surgery to fix his right knee.
Five months ago, Rosales had surgery to resurface his knee with titanium. That surgery had to be repeated when he slipped and fell while in the shower.
Rosales has worked in the Fresno TV market for more than 20 years, including stints at CBS47 and FOX26. He was the South Bay reporter for KGO-TV ABC 7 News in San Francisco.
If you would like to contact Rosales, he is on Facebook.
More holiday cheer: Family Radio’s KFNO (FM 90.3) is playing Christmas music to celebrate the true meaning of the holiday. The station also has a new feature called “Journey to the Manger,” a daily presentation based on Scripture that will run until Christmas Day.
Family Radio is a non-profit organization that works to enable people to discover, read, trust and profess the word of god, the Bible.
Sad story: Former KMPH news director Don Schrack died on Nov. 15. The Selma native was a retired news radio journalist who joined the KMPH news department in 1998.
Local radio personality Paul Loeffler says, “I just got to know him in recent years. He would send me encouraging e-mails and then he and his dad went on one of our Honor Flights.”
Schrack was a veteran of the Los Angeles talk radio circuit before coming to the Fresno market.
Work schedule: KFCF (FM 88.1), local Free Speech Radio, will be off the air from 10 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Dec. 8. This is to do repairs on the generator power transfer switch and some burned contactors.
Without this repair, the station would be at the mercy of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. if the power company has a problem. With the generator, the local radio station would only be off the air for about 30 seconds.
The repair will cost KFCF about $1,200.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
