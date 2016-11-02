What’s up with all the changes in local TV news teams?

After a week of vacation, it’s time to get caught up with what’s been going on in local TV and radio.
There have been several changes in the staffing at KSEE24 and CBS47, including a move of Alex Backus from her slot as the KSEE24 weekend anchor to co-anchoring the CBS47 morning news with Joey Horta. She replaces Julie Musgrave, who left the station to spend more time with her 1-year-old daughter.
Backus came to the Fresno station last year from the Chico-Redding market where she anchored and reported for morning news. She was raised in Turlock.
The change of jobs for Backus created an opening for a KSEE24 weekend anchor. That slot has been filled by reporter Megan Rupe.
Rounding out the major changes is the move of CBS47 weekend anchor, Kathryn Herr to co-anchor of the station’s evening news. She will be teamed with Ken Malloy and Lindsey Pena. Malloy and Pena will co-anchor the 5,6 and 7 p.m.. newscasts while Herr and Malloy will handle the 11 p.m. news. Herr will have reporting duties for the early newscasts while Pena will be in the field for major stories at 11 p.m.
Herr has been at the station for 15 years.
Lindsey Henry has left KSEE24/CBS47 to go back to her hometown of Houston. She’s still in the process of interviewing and I’ll update you when she lands a new job..
There’s also been a change at ABC30. Weatherman Rob Bradley has left the station to take a job in the Ashville-Greenville-Spartanburg market. It was a short stay. The meteorologist came to ABC30 in October 2015, but the change takes him from the Fresno market that’s ranked No. 55 to the new job in 36th largest TV market.
Before coming to Fresno, Bradley spent three years working for the ABC and CBS affiliate in Palm Springs.
Bradley’s replacement was hired before he left. Las Vegas native Alena Lee comes to Fresno after working in Myrtle Beach, S.C., for two years. She also spent four years in Phoenix working for CBS Radio.
Super job
Sharon Leal, who was drawn to acting and singing while attending the Roosevelt School of the Arts in the late 1980s, is now appearing on the CW Network series, “Supergirl.” She’s playing a Martian named M’gann.
This is good news for J’onn J’onzz (David Harwood), who as the Martian Manhunter thought he was the last member of the Martian race. M’gann says a rival White Martian helped her escape the destruction.
Leal’s character is hiding secrets. That’s why when J’onn asks her to do the Martian ritual of sharing minds, she turns him down.
Other acting credits for Leal include “Recovery Road,” “Grimm,” “Hellcats” and “Private Practice.”
Special tribute
The first program from ValleyPBS in the PBS initiative, “Stories of Service The Price of Freedom,” will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and 5 p.m. Nov. 13.
The point of the series is to familiarize viewers with the role of the military in the San Joaquin Valley. This will include learning about the different branches, what it means to serve and why local men and women continue to enlist in record high numbers.
“We will reflect on the ultimate price of freedom with the families and friends of the Buchanan Eight and celebrate their legacies,” Phil Meyer, CEO and President of KVPT (Channel 21.1), says in a station newsletter. Eight former students from the local high school have been killed while serving in the military.
Faster, faster
Fresno is one of the markets where the cable provider Comcast will start offering a residential 1 Gigabit speed Internet service starting in 2017. This means the delivery speed of online services will increase using the existing wiring that most people already have in their homes. This is the 17th time in 15 years that Comcast has increased its Internet speed.
Hank Fore, Regional Senior Vice President of Comcast Cable’s California Region, says the new super fast speeds “will be available to early adopters without our having to tear up streets or rewire a customer’s home.”
Comcast currently offers a 2 Gigabit product that requires professional installation and equipment. That won’t be the case with the new new 1 Gigabit.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
