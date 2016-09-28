Visalia preschool teacher gets national exposure

The recent network version of “Big Brother” featured Fresno-born Bridgette Dunning, a traveling nurse who lives in Ventura. She did not make it to the final to pick up the $500,000 prize.
The local connection to the reality show continues with Danielle Lickey, a 23-year-old Visalia preschool teacher who is among the 12 competitors for the digital offering “Big Brother: Over the Top.” This battle will be played out through the streaming service of CBS All Access. Lickey was Miss Tulare County in 2012 and ran track at El Diamante High School.
You can watch all the action now as the live streaming started late Wednesday, Sept. 28.
“Big Brother: Over the Top” was developed exclusively for the online service. Just like the network version, the show features a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones. The winner gets $250,000.
For the first time ever, fans will be able to watch everything play out live during the 24/7 feeds and have the opportunity to vote on contestants.
“Big Brother: Over the Top” is available to stream online at CBS.com, on mobile devices and tablets via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick.
The competition show isn’t the only thing available on the streaming service. CBS All Access offers more than 8,500 on-demand episodes from the current season and previous seasons as well as classic CBS shows. The shows come with limited commercials for $5.99 per month or commercial-free for $9.99 per month.
Food for thought
NewsTalk 580/105.9 KMJ, Gar Tootelian Inc. and Fresno-Madera Farm Credit raised $231,000 for the Community Food Bank during a day-long broadcast at The Market Grocery Store. Listeners donated $154,000 in cash, and Gar Tootelian matched each cash donation with 50 cents for every dollar for an additional $77,000.
KMJ hosts John Broeske, Christina Musson, Ray Appleton and Chris Daniel handled the event.
Community Food Bank says the funds will allow it to provide more than 1.5 million meals to local families.
Baked goodies
Jalen Bailey, an 8-year-old Fresno baker who wants to buy his mother a house with his bakery money, got more than a chance to meet a famous chef when he appeared on the “The Rachael Ray Show” Friday, Sept. 23.
As part of the show’s “Feel Good Friday” episode of the syndicated cooking series seen locally on CBS (Channel 47.1), Ray gave Jalen a Perfect Bake Pro baking system and $5,000 toward his GoFundMe goal.
Money from the online donation site will be used by Jalen to expand his business, Jalen’s Bakery, and support philanthropic work. He collects backpacks and school supplies for children in need.
Jalen and his mother, Sharhonda Mahan, traveled to New York to be part of the show.
Other news
On the air – Radio broadcasts for the Los Angeles Rams are on KKBZ-FM/105.1 The Blaze. The local station broadcasts from the pregame to the postgame shows.
Free look – Comcast’s Xfinity FreePass Latino allows subscribers to get free content that includes hundreds of movies, series, cartoons, telenovelas, music and more until Oct. 10. Go to the X1 main menu under FreePass Latino for selections.
Big Brother: Over the Top
Here are new elements designed for the streaming feed of the CBS reality show:
- Weekday replays at 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays
- Live safety ceremonies at 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays beginning Oct. 1
- Live diary room sessions at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays beginning Oct. 4
- Weekly full episode and live eviction at 7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Oct. 5
- Host Julie Chen interviews the latest evicted houseguest every Thursday afternoon beginning Oct. 6
