Bud Elliott, Dennis Hart continue news reporting

It seems you can take the man out of the newsroom but you can’t take the newsroom out of the man. Bud Elliott, the longtime KSEE24 anchor, and Dennis Hart, a veteran of years of reporting for KMJ talk radio, have come together in semi-retirement to do what they are calling the “Elliott-Hart Report.”
It’s a blog site, designed to look like a newspaper, on which the pair will discuss issues such as politics, water, Fresno, pop culture and sports. The Sept. 16 edition includes a book review of “The Time of Our Lives” by Hart and a commentary by Elliott on Hillary Clinton’s health.
Asked about supposedly being retired, Hart laughs and says, “What can I say? I still love writing and can’t get over covering the news. This is a labor of love.”
The idea to join journalistic forces came while Hart and Elliott, who have known each other for years, were having coffee at Starbucks.
“We both loved what we did in broadcast journalism and we feel there’s room for a couple of guys with tons of local news experience to weigh in on issues big and small, serious and not-so-serious,” Hart says.
Elliott describes the blog as a way for him to stay in the conversation when it comes to the hot topics of the day.
Job change
Jason Oliveira is no longer part of the ABC30 “Action News AM Live” team. KFSN president and general manager Dan Adams says Oliveira is making the move from his co-anchor duties to a slot as a general assignment reporter who will work weekdays.
Adams says a decision on a permanent replacement for Oliveira on the morning desk is coming soon.
Oliveira, a Tulare native, joined ABC30 in 2004. Before moving into the anchor chair, Oliveira covered local sports.
Hair raising
Visalia’s Renaissance Salon and Day Spa is one of 10 salons from across the nation selected to compete in the Glamour Fatale US Finals. The annual competition for hair salons is Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Las Vegas.
The event that features outlandish looks will be filmed for the “Battle of the Salons” slated to appear on the OWN cable network.
Fresno native Brian Cody has owned Renaissance Salon for 12 years. He says the competition “is very avant garde and includes everything from head to toes.”
This is a themed competition and the local salon is going with a “Winter Wonderland” with a twist. Cody’s team of six will transform their model’s hair, makeup, nails and wardrobe.
Cody’s team competed in a statewide round a few years ago and Cody travels the world as a judge for national hair competitions.
Filming in Fresno
Right Road Productions, Inc., received approval from Fresno County to film Sheriff-Coroner’s Office employees and locations including the crime lab for a television pilot currently titled “Suspicious Cases.”
According to a report presented Sept. 13 to the county Board of Supervisors, the series could air on one of the various cable channels owned by A&E.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
