Eric Layton, 31, is a professional bullfighter who lives in Red Bluff. He attended West Hills College’s rodeo program for two years. He started riding bulls at 15, but he left competition when he realized he wouldn’t make it in the big leagues. Now his passion is protecting riders from angry bulls. Here’s a look at a day in his life at the Clovis Rodeo. Video by John Walker / The Fresno Bee