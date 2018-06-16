LA muralist Sand One creating art in downtown Fresno

By
Fresno Bee Staff

June 16, 2018 04:53 PM

Los Angeles-based muralist Sand One was in downtown Fresno on Saturday creating art on the exterior wall of Barr Bros. bridal shop.

Sand One says she started painting in 2010 and has been all over California and beyond creating art.

