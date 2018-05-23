Got tickets? Audra McDonald set to make a rare appearance in Fresno this weekend

Fresno legend Audra McDonald will make a rare performance back home.
But if you don't already have tickets to see the six-time Tony award winner, you might be out of luck.
Saturday's show with the Fresno Philharmonic at Saroyan Theatre is sold out. And as of Tuesday, no tickets were available on the secondary ticket market, either.
McDonald has one other public appearance scheduled in Fresno this weekend, at her alma mater Saturday morning when Fresno Unified will unveil the new Audra McDonald Theater at Roosevelt High School.
The event is open to the public and will feature a video tribute to McDonald and student performances.
Saturday night, McDonald will perform in Fresno for the first time since 2011. The Broadway star is on tour to promote her new live solo album "Sing Happy."
In a review of her Sunday show at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion by the Los Angeles Times, McDonald was described as "one of the marvels of the theatrical world" and "one of the most stirring stage actors of her generation."
McDonald is one of Fresno's greatest success stories.
A 1998 Roosevelt High graduate, she went on to attend the prestigious Julliard School in New York City, then eventually became a singer and actress on Broadway.
In addition to her Tony awards, McDonald has won two Grammys and an Emmy. In 2015, President Barack Obama awarded her the National Medal of Arts, America's highest honor for achievement in the arts.
Fresno Unified announced its plans to honor McDonald back in February, when district spokesman Miguel Arias said, "Our kids are excited about the chance to perform for her.".
McDonald, by the way, was on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Monday and took part in a new segment titled "Inappropriate Musicals." The video clip on Facebook of her performance had been viewed more than 200,000 times as of Tuesday.
Audra McDonald Theater
What: Dedication at Roosevelt High School, Audra McDonald's alma mater (Class of 1988)
When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday
Location:4250 E. Tulare Ave.
Cost: Free
Audra McDonald in concert
What: Audra McDonald performs with the Fresno Philharmonic on her "Sing Happy" tour
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Saroyan Theatre
Note: Show sold out and as of Tuesday, no tickets available on the secondary market
