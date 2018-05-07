Marco Antonio Solis is back at the Save Mart Center this August

Marco Antonia Solis could make an argument for residency at the Save Mart Center, give the number of times he's played the arena in past.
The Latin pop star returns to the arena Aug. 25 on his Y La Historia Continúa tour. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Thursday at the arena box office, online at ticketmaster or by phone at 800-745-3000. Prices start at $53.
Several presales start tomorrow. See ticketmaster.com for details.
This is one of just four U.S. dates Solis has announced for the tour so far. It will be the 58-year old singer's sixth visit to the Save Mart Center. He played the arena in 2015 on his Pour Amor Amor tour. He also visited in 2011, '09, '07 and ’06.
Solis is one of several major act the arena has announced recently. Classic rock icons Fleetwood Mac will bring its new lineup to Fresno in December. Pop icon Pink will make her return next year.
