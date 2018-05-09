Kevin Hart is a comedian superstar. But here's why he's been in the news lately

Kevin Hart is everywhere these days, to the point where a writer from the Philly Voice (Hart's hometown) saw fit to rant about it. Two years ago, the Washington Post created a timeline to explain how the stand-up comedian turned actor/celebrity got to be everywhere, all the time.
Currently, the comedy star is on the road with his Irresponsible tour, which stops Friday at the Save Mart Center. But he's also been on the big screen (that "Jumanji" remake with the Rock was huge), the small screen (you might have seen him following this year's Super Bowl) and in the tabloids.
For instance: Back in April, Hart sat courtside to watch the Philadelphia 76ers play the Miami Heat in the NBA playoffs. That might not have been news, except for the fact Hart was sitting next to rapper Meek Mill, who had just that day been released from jail and was flown to the game on a helicopter with Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin.
Mill was in jail on parole violation, though many, including Hart, had called for his release. Hart had even visited Mills in jail.
With friends like that
Or, last year, when Hart ended up in the middle of a sex scandal that included a Las Vegas hotel room, a video tape and extortion. Eventually (just last week, in fact) it led to the arrest of Jonathan Todd Jackson, an actor and professional bowler (no joke) and one of Hart's longtime friends.
Plane problems
Hart was also in the news last week following a "serious airplane scare," that got posted on Instagram and picked up by outlets like People Magazine. The private plane he was on blew a tire while landing at Boston Logan International Airport.
Hating cell phones
Those attending Friday's performance take note: Hart is known for removing people from his performances over cell phone usage. According to one review, 150 people were been kicked out with no refunds from a show in Syracuse, New York in 2015. It was a similar story at the Ford Center earlier this year, according to a post from radio station 105.3.
So be warned: Any use of cell phones (texting, tweeting, talking or taking pictures, recording) will be strictly prohibited at Friday's show, according to the Save Mart Center. In this case, "strictly" mean anyone caught will be "asked to leave the building without a ticket refund.”
The arena has sent out notice to ticket buyers and will also have the information visibly posted at the show.
Kevin Hart
Irresponsible tour
- 7 p.m. Friday.
- Save Mart Center
- $38-$132.50
- 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
Meanwhile …
Six other noteworthy events happening this week:
- "Oh Lucy!" 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $8-$10. 559-485-9050, fresnofilmworks.org
- Steven Church book reading. 7 p.m. Friday. Alice Peters Auditorium at Fresno State. Admission and parking are free. 559-278-1569, ww.fresnostate.edu
- Stoneshiver 6 p.m. Saturday. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F. St. $8. All ages. 559-264-6323, stoneshiver on Facebook
- Craft Beer Festival 2 p.m. Saturday. ApCal, 32749 Avenue 7, Madera. $40, $10 designated driver ticket. 559-674-9463, apcalwine.com
- "Disney's Little Mermaid" 7 p.m., Friday, plus evening and matinee performances weekends, through May 26. Selma Arts Center, 1935 High Street, Selma. $17-$19. 559-891-2238, selmaartscenter.com
- Craftapalooza 3 p.m. Saturday. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St. Free. All ages. CraftapaloozaFresno on Facebook
Comments