Five Things to Do This Weekend

From the World Surf League to children's musician Raffi and an evening at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, here are five don't-miss events in Fresno, CA for May 4-6, 2018.
KMPH Fox 26
Fresno Beehive

The south wall of the CMAC building at 1555 Van Ness Ave. in downtown Fresno, is getting a mural. This drone video shows Mauro Carrera, a local muralist and primary assistant working with Francisco Letelier, working on a portion of the mural.