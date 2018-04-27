What's there to do this weekend? Josh Tehee gives you five great choices. Watch. KMPH Fox 26
What's there to do this weekend? Josh Tehee gives you five great choices. Watch. KMPH Fox 26
Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

Fresno Beehive

Five things you'll want to do this weekend

By Joshua Tehee

JTehee@fresnobee.com

April 27, 2018 02:56 PM

Joshua Tehee makes his weekly visit to Fox 26's "Great Day" news show and shares five things you should do this weekend.

Watch the video for insight (and a killer vocal version of "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet") and check the details below:

  • Maria Bamford Saturday Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. 8 p.m. $30-$35
  • Joyce Manor Friday Strummer's, 833 E. Fern St. 8 p.m. $18. All ages
  • Clovis Rodeo Parade Saturday Pollasky and Clovis Avenues, Clovis. 9:30 a.m. Free
  • Randy Bachman Saturday. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 Main St. 7 p.m. $35-$80. 877-435-9849, www.foxvisalia.org Mini
  • Mini Maker Fair with the Fresno Grizzlies. Sunday Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St. 12:05 p.m. Tickets start at $9

  Comments  

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno