Five things you'll want to do this weekend

Joshua Tehee makes his weekly visit to Fox 26's "Great Day" news show and shares five things you should do this weekend.
Watch the video for insight (and a killer vocal version of "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet") and check the details below:
- Maria Bamford Saturday Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. 8 p.m. $30-$35
- Joyce Manor Friday Strummer's, 833 E. Fern St. 8 p.m. $18. All ages
- Clovis Rodeo Parade Saturday Pollasky and Clovis Avenues, Clovis. 9:30 a.m. Free
- Randy Bachman Saturday. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 Main St. 7 p.m. $35-$80. 877-435-9849, www.foxvisalia.org Mini
- Mini Maker Fair with the Fresno Grizzlies. Sunday Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St. 12:05 p.m. Tickets start at $9
