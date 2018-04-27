Five Things to Do This Weekend

As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. Marvel releases the first trailer for the teamup movie.
Rei Hotoda, associate conductor of the Utah Symphony Orchestra, is one of six finalists vying to become music director of the Fresno Philharmonic. Watch her in rehearsal, at a pre-concert lecture and during the March 19 live performance at Saroyan
The south wall of the CMAC building at 1555 Van Ness Ave. in downtown Fresno, is getting a mural. This drone video shows Mauro Carrera, a local muralist and primary assistant working with Francisco Letelier, working on a portion of the mural.