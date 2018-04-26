He shared a stage with Beyoncé at Coachella. He kicks off his tour in Fresno

J Balvin, the Colombian reggaeton singer and pop-music super-star collaborator is coming to Fresno.
Balvin, who did a guest spot with Beyoncé at Coachella last weekend, will kick off his just-announced Vibras tour on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Selland Arena.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, with several presales happening now.
Options can be viewed on line at ticketmaster.com.
The singer was the one big surprise during Beyoncé's second-weekend set. The pair ran through "Mi Gente," which Balvin released (and Beyoncé remixed) last year.
He also guested on Cardi B's set, according to Rolling Stone.
Of course, Balvin was well known before last weekend's performances. He has more than 6 million followers on Twitter and another 19 million-plus on Facebook. His 2016 album "Energía" was a top 10 for Rolling Stone. His new album "Vibras" is set for release May 25.
And Balvin is not the only reggaeton act coming to Selland Arena in September. Bad Bunny, another Cardi B collaborator (who just might be working with Drake soon) plays the arena Sept. 7. Tickets for that show are on sale now.
J Balvin 'Vibras' Tour Dates
- Sept. 19 - Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena
- Sept. 20 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
- Sept. 21 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
- Sept. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
- Sept. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
- Sept. 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
- Sept. 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
- Sept. 30 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
- Oct. 3 - Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Arena
- Oct. 4 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
- Oct. 5 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
- Oct. 6 - Edinburgh, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
- Oct. 7 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
- Oct. 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
- Oct. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center
- Oct. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
- Oct. 13 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
- Oct. 14 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
- Oct. 18 - Boston, MA @ Agannis Arena
- Oct. 19 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
- Oct. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
- Oct. 21 - Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
- Oct. 24 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Oct. 25 - Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
- Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
- Oct. 27 - Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome
- Oct. 28 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
