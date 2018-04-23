New Cirque du Soleil show coming to Save Mart Center

The Cirque du Soleil show "Corteo" is coming to Save Mart Center for six shows this fall.
Advance tickets for Corteo are available now online to Cirque Club members. Tickets will be available to the public beginning, Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 and Friday Sept. 21; 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23.
Ticket prices range from $42-$128 with discounts for children ages 2-12, students and seniors. Tickets will be available at the Save Mart Center box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. All tickets are subject to applicable service charges.
"Corteo" premiered in Montreal in April 2005 and has been seen by 8 million people in 64 cities worldwide, according to Cirque du Soleil.
Comments