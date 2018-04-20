Five things to do this weekend

Joshua Tehee makes his weekly visit to Fox 26's "Great Day" news show and shares five things you should do this weekend. Watch the video for insight, and check the details below:
- Smack in da Middle, Saturday and Sunday, East Rotary Park, 6464 N. Cedar Ave. 10 a.m. Free for spectators.
- Vintage Days, Friday through Sunday, Fresno State campus. Free. Parking not enforced.
- Hickey Hill Festival, Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m., Kings County Fairgrounds, 801 S. 10th Ave., Hanford. $7-$25.
- LitHop, Saturday Various times and locations in Fresno's Tower District. 1 p.m. Free and open to the public.
- Omar Apollo, Friday, Strummer's, 833 E. Fern Ave. $12. All ages
