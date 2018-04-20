What's there to do this weekend? Josh Tehee gives you five great choices. Watch. Fox 26 Fresno
What's there to do this weekend? Josh Tehee gives you five great choices. Watch. Fox 26 Fresno
Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

Fresno Beehive

Five things to do this weekend

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

April 20, 2018 01:52 PM

Joshua Tehee makes his weekly visit to Fox 26's "Great Day" news show and shares five things you should do this weekend. Watch the video for insight, and check the details below:

  Comments  

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno