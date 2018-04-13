What's there to do this weekend? Josh Tehee gives you five great choices. Watch. Fox 26 Fresno
Why you'll wanna hang out in a downtown alley: Five things to do this weekend

By Joshua Tehee

JTehee@fresnobee.com

April 13, 2018 02:43 PM

Joshua Tehee makes his weekly visit to Fox 26's "Great Day" news show and shares five things you should do this weekend. Watch the video for insight, and check the details below:

  • Central Valley Guitar Summit concert 7:30 p.m. tonight, OAB Auditorium at Fresno City College, $8-$12
  • John 5 4 p.m. Saturday, Full Circle Brewing Company, 620 F St., $20, advanced
  • AlleyWave Alley Party, noon Saturday, Broadway Event Center, 721 Broadway St., Free and family friendly
  • Tower Car Show 10 a.m. Saturday, Olive and Wishon Avenues. Free to attend
  • House of Pendragon 5th Anniversary. Noon Saturday. All House of Pendragon locations
Joshua Tehee:559-441-6479, @joshuatehee




