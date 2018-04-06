The Bee's Joshua Tehee visits Fox26' "Great Day" news show to share five suggestions for having a good time this weekend. Fox 26 Fresno
Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

Five things you should do this weekend. Yes, it includes Big Hat Days

By Joshua Tehee

JTehee@fresnobee.com

April 06, 2018 03:21 PM

Joshua Tehee makes his weekly visit to Fox 26's "Great Day" news show and shares five things you should do this weekend. Watch the video for insight, and check the details below:

  • California Classic Weekend Saturday and Sunday Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St. 7 a.m. Race prices vary

  • Outcry Saturday Save Mart Center 7 p.m. $20.95-$99.95

  • Doc Martin Saturday Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero Ave. 8 p.m. $10-$15 123

  • 123 Andrés Saturday Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave. 10 a.m. and noon $15

  • Big Hat Days Saturday an Sunday Old Town Clovis. 9 a.m. Free

