Win tickets to see the R&B star Charlie Wilson, Frankie J and Montell Jordan

Charlie Wilson is a solid choice to headline Fresno's Soul Fest, which marks its fourth year at Selland Arena on Thursday.
The singer was lead vocalist for late '70s funk stars The Gap Band before embarking on a solo career that put him in front of a new audience singing alongside the likes of Robin Thicke, Wiz Khalifa and T.I.
Wilson is joined on the bill by Frankie J (of Kumbia Kings fame), and Montell Jordan (best known for the 1995 classic "This is How We Do It"). Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com or at the Selland box office.
The Fresno Beehive is giving away two tickets to the show to a lucky reader.
To enter: Leave a comment on this story telling us why you want the tickets. The deadline is noon Wednesday, April 11. One entry per person, please. Only comments on this story are eligible to win. A winner will be chosen at random and notified in the comments section with detail on how to retrieve the tickets (so be sure to check back).
Here are the official rules: Recipients will be notified at the end of each giveaway period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have due dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of The Fresno Bee, fresnobee.com and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to win. By accepting a giveaway, recipient consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to win.
Comments