Fans of makeup guru Jeffree Star flock to cosmetics store Morphe at Fashion Fair

About 2,000 makeup lovers – many wearing vivid eyeshadow covering all the colors of the rainbow – waited hours in a line that stretched from the cosmetics store Morphe to Forever 21 at Fashion Fair Mall in hopes of meeting their favorite YouTube celebrity, Jeffree Star.

Star, who is known for his YouTube makeup tutorials, makeup palettes and brushes, was the center of attention Saturday as the special guest at the grand opening of Morphe. Like Star, Morphe is known for its eyeshadow palettes and brushes. The store had previously held a soft opening and has generated much excitement among teenagers and young women, both in person and on social media.

Store managers had said initially that the line to enter the store would form no earlier than 6 a.m. Saturday, but fans lined up as early as midnight to be one of the first 250 people. Those first people in line who also bought Jeffree Star Cosmetic products were able to meet Star during a meet-and-greet in the afternoon. The number of people allowed to meet Star later grew when Star said in his Instagram story he wanted to meet more fans.

Hundreds waited in line to meet YouTube star and makeup artist Jeffree Star at a new store at Fresno's Fashion Fair on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Some talk about what they've learned from Star.

Danielle Spence, 18, lined up at the mall about 3 a.m. and was chosen to meet Star. She said the early arrival was cold and also frustrating because attendees sometimes pushed each other around.

A long line formed early at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno CA as fans of popular makeup artist Jeffree Star hoped for a chance to meet him at the opening of the cosmetics store Morphe on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Those who were not selected to meet Star said they still were having a good time.

Said one young man, "We're just waiting to see him. I just want to see a glimpse of him."

Moments later, Star made a surprise appearance and waved to fans from a moving black van.

Elaine Zermeno, 18, who was one of the first 250 people in line, said Star inspires her to want to become an entrepreneur and create her own YouTube channel.

"He's always encouraging people. (He demonstrates that) you start from the bottom, (and) you don't always have to be perfect, but you (will) get there – just how he did," she said.

The store opened around 10 a.m., allowing attendees to purchase Jeffree Star Cosmetic products, followed by the meet-and-greet for the lucky 250.