Jeff Dowd, photographer at his home in 2005, was the basis for the "Dude" character in the film "The Big Lebowski." He'll be at Hanford Fox Theater for a screening of the film March 24.
The Dude abides in the Valley this weekend. Meet the man who inspired 'Big Lebowski'

By Joshua Tehee

JTehee@fresnobee.com

March 19, 2018 04:33 PM

Jeff Dowd is the capital D, dude.

The 68-year-old activist and movie producer was the inspiration for the central character in the Coen brothers' 1998 cult classic "The Big Lebowski."

Over the 20 years since the film's release, the real-life slacker king (who's not a slacker at all) has become a pseudo-celebrity among the so-called Achievers, those Lebowski fanatics who can quote the movie line-for-line and who show up at annual gatherings to cosplay (in bathrobes and golden Valkyrie costumes) and sip White Russians while bowling.

That will be the expected vibe at Hanford Fox Theater on Saturday, where an anniversary screening of the film will feature Dowd himself doing private meet-and-greets and a question-and-answer session before and after the movie.

Tickets are $8 online. VIP tickets for the meet-and-greet are $20 and available at the theater Saturday night.

This being a "Lebowski" event, White Russians will be served at the bar (with a $1 discount for anyone wearing a bathrobe).

And it's not the only screening of "The Big Lebowski" in the area that night. Fresno's Crest Theatre is hosting a free (though Dudeless) screening. Doors open at 7 p.m. and seating is first come, first served.

Joshua Tehee:559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

