Wanna party like a fox? Here's how to pregame Fresno FC's first home match

Fresno Football Club hosts its inaugural game at Chukchansi Park on Saturday night and because the team knows that pregaming is essential and postgaming just as fun, the club has partnered with Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company for the season.

The brewery will turn its beer garden into the "Fox Den" during each of the team's home games.

The team's nickname and mascot is the Fox, or zorro in Spanish. As in #SomosZorros.

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. is releasing the Zorro Especial lager in partnership with the Fresno Football Club. TIOGA-SEQUOIA BREWING CO.

Tioga-Sequoia also created its first-ever lager (“Zorro Especial") in tribute to the team.

As an added bonus, the brewery is offering $15 ticket bundles to each home game in March. The bundle includes a pint of one of the brewery's core beers and a general admission ticket to the game. There are a limited number of tickets per match.

As of Friday afternoon, tickets to the opening game are still available.

This is a logical partnership. The brewery sits directly across from the park, in marching distance for hardcore soccer fans like the Fire Squad Fresno, a group that is 500-plus members strong and made Tioga-Sequoia its home base for Fresno Fuego games in the past.

They will be at the brewery before games, no doubt.

Of course, soccer won't be the only entertainment options in the area.

Developer Terance Frazier is hosting his “Alley Wave Party" on Saturday. The free event (so, there's no excuse to check in before or after the game) will feature DJs and food and three big-screen TVs showing the Jose Ramirez title fight and is just a quick jaunt from the brewery.

Next week's Fresno FC game happens to coincide with Tioga-Sequoia's annual mega music beer party, FresYes Fest.

Because people will ask: The City of Fresno is going out of its way to make sure people know about downtown parking options, tweeting out this handy map with five city lots marked in red.