Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar returns to the Save Mart Center. He won't be alone

Pepe Aguilar is no stranger to Fresno.
The Mexican singer seems to stop here almost annually. He performed at the Save Mart Center last April.
It should be no shock, then, that Aguilar added Fresno to his current Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour. The Sept. 1 stop at the Save Mart Center is one of three shows added to the tour (shows were also added in Anaheim and Yakima, Wash.). Tickets are $60.50 to $180.50 and on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, online at ticketmaster.com (fees are applicable) or on the phone at 800-745-3000. Presales and other offers are available through the arena's Save the Date email club.
Aguilar won't be on his own for this performance.
Jaripeo Sin Fronteras will features performances from the singer and his family (Leonardo and Angela Aguilar) along with Christian Nodal. And because this is a jaripeo (Mexican-style rodeo performance), there will be 15 horses and more than a dozen bulls and other livestock.
"I am tremendously proud and thankful that life has allowed me to revive a story that started many decades ago," Aguilar said during the tour's first show at Staples Center in January. "My father (the legendary Antonio Aguilar), a humble man from Zacatecas without academic education but well educated from life and from the heart, got to the farthest reaches of the continent, carrying as a flag his traditions, his music, his culture and his Charro suit."
