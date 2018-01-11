This week in entertainment: A French film, Sesame Street and a Soundcloud superstar

It’s flu season, which could be enough to keep you bottled up and away from crowds. That would be a shame, given the amount of entertainment options happening over the next week. Here are seven of the best choices, by category.
Just don’t forget to wash your hands.
Music
Yung Pinch: Expect a sell-out crowd for this skinny, long-haired white rapper (he also sings) from Huntington Beach. The 20-year-old is known to be prolific on his Soundcloud page. For fans of: Post Malone, who took the rapper on tour last year. Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway. $25-$100. www.ticketleap.com
The Morning Drive: This week’s choice for local music. The Central Coast-inspired funk-folk-rock-pop band has a new album out, which it presents with a live show/aerial dance performance. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero Ave. $10-$12. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
Tommy Emmanuel: The Australian guitar master (and one-man band) returns to Fresno’s Tower Theatre. For those unfamiliar, Emmanuel is The Bluegrass Situation’s “Artist of the Month.” Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $27.50-$54.50. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com
Family
Sesame Street Live: Out of context, it might seem scary, seeing a man-sized Elmo bouncing around singing songs. It’s totally normal in the context of this all-new, interactive stage show. Your kids will love it. Details: 2 and 6 p.m. Friday. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. $20-$68. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
Harlem Globetrotters: Spoiler alert, the Globetrotters are gonna pull out the win. Not that anyone remembers the point spread of a Globetrotter game. Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Save Mart Center. $33.50-$116.50. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
Film + books
Fresno Filmworks: This month’s independent film selection is the French documentary “Faces Places,” in which the dude who put the giant baby mural at the border wall travels through France with the woman who lead the country’s New Wave film movement in the 1960s. Details: 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $10. 559-485-9050, www.fresnofilmworks.org
Fresno Women Read: The self-explanatory choice for the week. The second annual event features readings from more than a dozen local authors. At a bar. On a Saturday afternoon. The full list of readers is available online. Details: 2 p.m. Saturday. Tower Sports Club, 1294 N. Wishon Ave. Free, donations accepted. Fresno Women Reading Series on Facebook.
