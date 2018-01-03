An image of Beka Martinez from her Instagram account. She is a contestant on the current edition of “The Bachelor.”
One of ‘The Bachelor’ contestants is from Fresno. And the internet loves her haircut

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

January 03, 2018 04:01 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Did they say just say Fresno on the latest episode of “The Bachelor”? Well, sort of. One of the contestants on the hit ABC reality television show is from the city.

Bekah Martinez, who works as a nanny and is currently living in Los Angeles, is among 29 women vying to win the heart of former Indianapolis 500 racer Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The first episode of the series aired Monday and the internet has been buzzing about Martinez’s pixie haircut. People wrote about it recently.

Fans of the show also have been obsessed about Martinez’s age. She didn’t list it on the show’s bio, but online detectives say she is 22. Fans of the show fear she may be too young for the 36-year-old Luyendyk. Others say, who cares?

In her bio, she lists her dad as the person she admires the most. She also wants to own her own art studio someday and is a competitive rock climber. She posted a photo of herself climbing at Mammoth Lakes in September.

 

climb is life, bro

A post shared by bekah martinez (@whats_ur_sign) on

Although Martinez could not be reached for comment Wednesday, she appears to be enjoying her time on the show and dropping some clues on Twitter about what to expect this season.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

The Bachelor

Mondays, 8 p.m., ABC

