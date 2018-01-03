One of ‘The Bachelor’ contestants is from Fresno. And the internet loves her haircut

Did they say just say Fresno on the latest episode of “The Bachelor”? Well, sort of. One of the contestants on the hit ABC reality television show is from the city.
Bekah Martinez, who works as a nanny and is currently living in Los Angeles, is among 29 women vying to win the heart of former Indianapolis 500 racer Arie Luyendyk Jr.
The first episode of the series aired Monday and the internet has been buzzing about Martinez’s pixie haircut. People wrote about it recently.
Never miss a local story.
Here's why people are already obsessed with #TheBachelor contestant Bekah Martinez https://t.co/tdX2XlPkjA— PeopleStyle (@peoplestyle) January 2, 2018
Fans of the show also have been obsessed about Martinez’s age. She didn’t list it on the show’s bio, but online detectives say she is 22. Fans of the show fear she may be too young for the 36-year-old Luyendyk. Others say, who cares?
I don’t get why everyone is freaking out about how old Bekah is? We all know she’s at least 21, let’s move on #TheBachelor— TATE. (@tate____w) January 2, 2018
In her bio, she lists her dad as the person she admires the most. She also wants to own her own art studio someday and is a competitive rock climber. She posted a photo of herself climbing at Mammoth Lakes in September.
Although Martinez could not be reached for comment Wednesday, she appears to be enjoying her time on the show and dropping some clues on Twitter about what to expect this season.
“on the BITCHIEST season of the Bachelor yet”... i never knew my facial expressions were so telling— bekah martinez (@whats_ur_sign_) January 2, 2018
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
The Bachelor
Mondays, 8 p.m., ABC
Comments