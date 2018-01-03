This week’s best entertainment – Dwight Yoakam, Jane Austen and the worst movie ever

Your New Year’s resolution was to leave the house more, right? Here are seven entertainment options to help make that happen during this first week and a half of January.
Slow Season
This week’s rock pick, Slow Season, turns things up loud with deep ’70s vibes that harken to Led Zeppelin and the like. Here, they are joined by San Dieo psych rockers Monarch and Color. Details: 9 p.m. Friday. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia. $10. 559-636-9463, www.snvfoundation.org
Never miss a local story.
Dwight Yoakam
Later this month, Dwight Yoakam plays a two-night stint at the Ryman Auditorium, which if you watch “Nashville” at all you know is a total Nashville/country music hot spot. Before that, though, the honky-tonk legend does a return trip to play Visalia’s Fox Theatre. Details: 7:30 p.m., Friday. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St. $53-$79. 877-435-9849, www.foxvisalia.org
Good Company Players does its version of Jane Austen’s tale of the struggles of the Dashwood sisters. Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 25. Second Space. 928 E. Olive Ave. $17-$20. 559-266-0211, gcplayers.com
“Nevermore”
Edgar Allen Poe was a rock star, but with words instead of music. This musical stage play is a fictionalized exploration of the life (and mysterious death) of the poet. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, through Jan. 21. Playhouse Merced, 452 Main St., Merced. $15-$22. 209-725-8587, www.playhousemerced.com
Selma Comic Con
Nerd alert! This is one of two comic conventions happening in the area this month (the second is Jan.21 in Fresno). Expect cosplay and collectibles. Details: 11 a.m. Selma Portuguese Hall, 1245 Nebraska Ave., Selma. $5-$6. 559-896-2508, Selma Comic Con on Facebook.
Can a movie be so bad it’s good? Here’s your chance to find out. Fourteen years after Tommy Wiseau’s midnight classic “The Room” was released (on a single screen), it’s finally hitting theaters across the country thanks to Fathom Events, even if it’s just for the night. Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday. Fresno Edwards Stadium 22. $12.50. www.fathomevents.com
Drake Bell
Your random midweek concert pick. A one-time Nickelodeon child star, Drake Bell has recast himself as a well-coiffed heartthrob crooner. Check out his Instagram account if you doubt it. Here he stops at Fulton 55 as part of an acoustic tour. Details: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $20-$25. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Comments