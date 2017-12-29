Hey, Fresno, can you party like it’s 2018 without guns? Police remind that it’s the law

More Videos 1:01 Movie trailer: 'Wonder' Pause 1:42 Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 0:43 Highlights, postgame reaction as Fresno State drops Mountain West basketball opener 1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:55 A ride on a thoroughbred 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 0:13 Watch San Francisco woman take revenge on package thieves with kitty litter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video: Fresno police unveils gunshot detection system Police Chief Jerry Dyer introduces the Shotspotter Technology (SST) Flex Gunshot Detection System during a press conference at Fresno Police Headquarters in Fresno. The SST Flex provides rapid alerts of gunfire incidents to both the Communications Center and to patrol officers. Video by SILVIA FLORES sflores@fresnobee.com Police Chief Jerry Dyer introduces the Shotspotter Technology (SST) Flex Gunshot Detection System during a press conference at Fresno Police Headquarters in Fresno. The SST Flex provides rapid alerts of gunfire incidents to both the Communications Center and to patrol officers. Video by SILVIA FLORES sflores@fresnobee.com SILVIA FLORES sflores@fresnobee.com

