    Police Chief Jerry Dyer introduces the Shotspotter Technology (SST) Flex Gunshot Detection System during a press conference at Fresno Police Headquarters in Fresno. The SST Flex provides rapid alerts of gunfire incidents to both the Communications Center and to patrol officers.

Hey, Fresno, can you party like it’s 2018 without guns? Police remind that it’s the law

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

December 29, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The City of Fresno has some advice for you on New Year’s Eve: Don’t use your gun as a party favor.

Sadly, it’s not a joke. For whatever reason, we love to ring in the New Year with sporadic gunfire.

The obvious problem is that it’s dangerous and illegal. In a recent media advisory, city officials urge residents not to shoot their weapons on New Year’s Eve.

“This is a reckless way to ring in the New Year. Every year, people are hurt or killed as a result of stray bullets from celebratory gunfire. The Fresno Police Department will be out in force, using ShotSpotter technology. PD will respond immediately and hold people responsible,” Police Chief Jerry Dyer says.

Several years ago, two men fired a gun into the air on New Year’s Eve, slicing several utility lines and cutting power to about 3,000 people in central Fresno. A bullet also came crashing down near a Tower District home in 2016 and in 2014 a New Year’s Eve bullet penetrated the roof of a Fresno home, landing on a young person’s bed.

If you have to make some noise, fireworks can be set off, but only if they are Safe & Sane fireworks. Practice proper safety precautions, including having a fire extinguisher nearby.

City officials also say that if you do drink, use a designated driver or a car service like Uber, Lyft or a taxi cab.

Also, be alert at parties or bars. And never leave your drink unattended. Be aware of those around you who might be intoxicated or looking to cause trouble.

And don’t forget your pets. Pets can become frightened from loud noises. Keep them in a safe area.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

    Based on the New York Times bestseller, 'Wonder' tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time.

