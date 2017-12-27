10 NYE events worth going out for – from a neon party countdown to a karaoke bash

There’s no shame in staying in on New Year’s Eve, binge-watching your favorite television show and counting down the ball drop with Steve Harvey or Anderson Cooper (sans Kathy Griffin) or Ryan Seacrest (with Mariah Carey to boot).
Those looking to get away from the couch will find dozens of NYE options – too many to list in total.
There is no shortage of live music happenings for the night. Just ask any working musician what they’ll be doing. Here are some musically minded events:
▪ Pincheañera NYE 2018 – The multimedia arts collective Dulce Up Front hosts this multicultural art party. Go for the live music and art. Details: 8:30 p.m. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., $15-$30. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
▪ New Year’s Eve Karaoke Bash – The big sell here is the live band karaoke (pop/rock classics, Broadway hits and holiday tunes). It’s a party and a place to perform, which has its appeal. Details: 9 p.m. Selma Arts Center, 1935 High St. $10. 18 + 559-891-2238, www.selmaartscenter.com
▪ KFUN’s Annual New Year’s Eve Gala – Hanford rock-n-roll radio station KFUN hosts the Beatles – as performed by Beatleville – for what it expects to be a sold-out event. Details: 7:30 p.m. Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford. Free, $20-$150 VIP seating. 559-639-5925, kfunradio.com
To be sure, just about every nightclub in town is doing something for New Years Eve. The best bet is to choose your favorite spot and go. That said, here are a few sure-fire party stops.
▪ The Standard – The north Fresno hot spot is known for its see-and-be-seen NYE happenings, though the nightclub has been scaled back some from years past. Less than 100 tickets remain online. Details: 8 p.m. 9455 N Fort Washington Road. 559-434-3638, www.standardfresno.com
▪ Rainbow Ballroom – If you believe the hype, the Neon Countdown Party will be the the largest 18+ New Year’s Eve celebration in the Valley. So, the crowd will skew young. Expect live performers and DJs, lights and lasers and a massive balloon drop at midnight. Details: 8 p.m. 1725 Broadway St. $15. 18+, neoncountdown.com
▪ FAB – The Tower District nightclub plays host to Los Angeles DJ Sandra Collins, which has people SERIOUSLY happy, according to the Facebook comments, at least. Details: 8 p.m. 716 E. Olive Ave. No price listed. 559-492-3911, FAB Fresno on Facebook.
Of course, New Year’s Eve doesn’t have to be about thumping beats and buckets of champagne. For instance, you might want to get dressed up and just go for a bite to eat or be involved in a whole other kind of celebration.
▪ Harlem Nights New Year Eve Party – A roaring ’20s-inspired party, with two dance floors and champagne for every table. Details: 8:30 p.m. The Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Dr. $50 in advance. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com
▪ New Year’s Eve Party at Bass Lake – Along with the usual New Year’s Eve stuff – party favors, photo booths, Champagne toast – you get the added bonus of fireworks shooting out over the lake. There’s also a dinner party and magic show if you want to make a full day of things. Details: The Pines Resort Conference Center, 54432 Road 432, Bass Lake. 8 p.m. $10-$15. 559-642-3121, www.basslake.com
▪ Jack and Charlies – Look for the British-style phone booth outside the old Tulare County Jail in Visalia. The restaurant is hidden under the stairs in the basement. Expect an old-school speakeasy vibe and special New Year’s Eve menu. Reservations starting at 4 p.m. Details: 204 E Oak Ave, Visalia. 559-738-5752, www.jackandcharlies.com
▪ Fresno Red Road Pow Wow – Dozens of American Indian tribes from across the U.S. will convene for two days of singing, dancing and traditional warrior ceremonies. Also included are NA and AA meetings and a sobriety countdown. Details: Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 1. Fresno Convention Center – Exhibit Hall 1. Free. 559-478-7340, www.fourwindslodge.org
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
