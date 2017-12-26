Last year’s Comedy Get Down tour featured George Lopez, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, the late Charlie Murphy and Eddie Griffin. The stand-up tour is back at Fresno’s Save Mart Center, Friday Dec. 29.
Last year’s Comedy Get Down tour featured George Lopez, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, the late Charlie Murphy and Eddie Griffin. The stand-up tour is back at Fresno’s Save Mart Center, Friday Dec. 29. SHANNON MCCOLLUM
Last year’s Comedy Get Down tour featured George Lopez, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, the late Charlie Murphy and Eddie Griffin. The stand-up tour is back at Fresno’s Save Mart Center, Friday Dec. 29. SHANNON MCCOLLUM
Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

Fresno Beehive

This week’s best music, comedy choices include George Lopez, Let’s Go Bowling

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

December 26, 2017 06:53 PM

Even if your plan is to stay home and live Tweet from your couch, New Year’s Eve will likely take up a majority of the entertainment bandwidth this week. That’s not to say there’s nothing else happening. Here are seven other entertainment options happening Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.

The Comedy Get Down

George Lopez could headline just about any venue in town on his own and make it a near-sellout. See: Save Mart Center in 2008; Saroyan Theatre in 2013. Here, the stand-up comedian and television star reunites with fellow comics Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and D.L. Hughley for another year of Comedy Get Down tour. Last year’s tour, which also stopped at the Save Mart Center, also included the late Charlie Murphy. Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Save Mart Center. $29.75-$89.75. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com

4 AM: Trap Music Night

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Strummer’s has become known for doing these themed DJ nights (when it isn’t busy hosting insane live shows). What to expect: “Nothing but slappers from Migos, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Tyler the Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Rae Sremmurd, Kanye West, Cardi B, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black + MORE!!!” You’ll want to pass if that sentence confuses you. Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. Free. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com

Let's Go Bowling
Let’s Go Bowling’s iconic ska album was released in 1991. The band does a rare live performance Saturday, Dec. 30 at Fulton 55 in Fresno.

Let’s Go Bowling

If Fresno ever gets around to doing that Music Hall of Fame thing, it should take a long look at Let’s Go Bowling for its inaugural class. The band pioneered the third wave ska scene on the West Coast and influenced the likes of No Doubt, no doubt. History buffs and record collectors take note, according to the band’s Facebook page, this will be the “official long-awaited release of The Kyber Rifles ‘Double Agent’ LP on vinyl.” The Kyber Rifles is the high school ska band that included members of Let’s Go Bowling. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $12-$15. 559-412-740, www.fulton55.com

David Yang
Rapper/singer David Yang performs at the YDR Winter Jam showcase, Saturday, Dec. 30 at Fresno Fairgrounds.
YELLOW DIAMOND RECORDS

The Sounders

This is the 25th anniversary for the popular Hmong rock band. The Sounders play as part of Fresno’s Hmong New Year’s celebrations. Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Club Imperio, 3950 N. Cedar Ave. (This is next door to the Hmong International New Year celebration at Granite Park.) $40-$60. 559-790-1237, www.eventbrite.com

YDR Winter Jam

Also part of the Hmong New Year’s celebrations. This is night two of music from Yellow Diamond Records. The showcase concert includes performances from rappers David Yang and Deathrhyme, plus Vue Peter, Rare, LP & TL, Shong Lee, Ballin Record and Kali Made Kings. Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave. $20-$50. All ages. 209-445-6510, www.yellowdiamondrecords.com

Simon Patterson
Trance/techno DJ Simon Patterson headlines Resolution 2017, Saturday, Dec. 29 at Fresno’s Rainbow Ballroom.
SIMON PATTERSON

Resolution 2017

An aptly titled pre-New Year’s Eve-party party for fans of electronic dance music. Performers include Simon Patterson (who the EDM music site Beatport refers to as a master of psy-tech), the Hungarian DJ/producer Shane 45 and Slovanian trance DJ ReOrder. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway Ave. $15-$50. 18 + www.eventbrite.com

SnowGlobe Music Festival

It’s a four-hour drive to South Lake Tahoe, yes, but the festival offers a ticketed round-trip bus ride out of Fresno. This is the perfect mix of end-of-the year partying (more than four dozen acts including Dillon Francis, E-40 and Zedd) and snow sports. The festival runs through New Year’s Eve for those who want to treat it like a proper vacation. Details: 2 p.m., Friday to Sunday. Lake Tahoe Community College campus, South Lake Tahoe. Tickets start at $140. All ages. www.SnowGlobeMusicFestival.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Movie trailer: 'Wonder'

    Based on the New York Times bestseller, 'Wonder' tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time.

Movie trailer: 'Wonder'

Movie trailer: 'Wonder' 1:01

Movie trailer: 'Wonder'
First trailer of 'Avengers: Infinity War' 2:33

First trailer of 'Avengers: Infinity War'
After 50 years, Fulton Street is almost open to traffic. Here's a sneak peek 1:09

After 50 years, Fulton Street is almost open to traffic. Here's a sneak peek

View More Video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Bethany Clough, Kathy Mahan and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno