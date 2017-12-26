This week’s best music, comedy choices include George Lopez, Let’s Go Bowling

Even if your plan is to stay home and live Tweet from your couch, New Year’s Eve will likely take up a majority of the entertainment bandwidth this week. That’s not to say there’s nothing else happening. Here are seven other entertainment options happening Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.
The Comedy Get Down
George Lopez could headline just about any venue in town on his own and make it a near-sellout. See: Save Mart Center in 2008; Saroyan Theatre in 2013. Here, the stand-up comedian and television star reunites with fellow comics Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and D.L. Hughley for another year of Comedy Get Down tour. Last year’s tour, which also stopped at the Save Mart Center, also included the late Charlie Murphy. Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Save Mart Center. $29.75-$89.75. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
4 AM: Trap Music Night
Strummer’s has become known for doing these themed DJ nights (when it isn’t busy hosting insane live shows). What to expect: “Nothing but slappers from Migos, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Tyler the Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Rae Sremmurd, Kanye West, Cardi B, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black + MORE!!!” You’ll want to pass if that sentence confuses you. Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. Free. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com
Let’s Go Bowling
If Fresno ever gets around to doing that Music Hall of Fame thing, it should take a long look at Let’s Go Bowling for its inaugural class. The band pioneered the third wave ska scene on the West Coast and influenced the likes of No Doubt, no doubt. History buffs and record collectors take note, according to the band’s Facebook page, this will be the “official long-awaited release of The Kyber Rifles ‘Double Agent’ LP on vinyl.” The Kyber Rifles is the high school ska band that included members of Let’s Go Bowling. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $12-$15. 559-412-740, www.fulton55.com
The Sounders
This is the 25th anniversary for the popular Hmong rock band. The Sounders play as part of Fresno’s Hmong New Year’s celebrations. Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Club Imperio, 3950 N. Cedar Ave. (This is next door to the Hmong International New Year celebration at Granite Park.) $40-$60. 559-790-1237, www.eventbrite.com
YDR Winter Jam
Also part of the Hmong New Year’s celebrations. This is night two of music from Yellow Diamond Records. The showcase concert includes performances from rappers David Yang and Deathrhyme, plus Vue Peter, Rare, LP & TL, Shong Lee, Ballin Record and Kali Made Kings. Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave. $20-$50. All ages. 209-445-6510, www.yellowdiamondrecords.com
Resolution 2017
An aptly titled pre-New Year’s Eve-party party for fans of electronic dance music. Performers include Simon Patterson (who the EDM music site Beatport refers to as a master of psy-tech), the Hungarian DJ/producer Shane 45 and Slovanian trance DJ ReOrder. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway Ave. $15-$50. 18 + www.eventbrite.com
SnowGlobe Music Festival
It’s a four-hour drive to South Lake Tahoe, yes, but the festival offers a ticketed round-trip bus ride out of Fresno. This is the perfect mix of end-of-the year partying (more than four dozen acts including Dillon Francis, E-40 and Zedd) and snow sports. The festival runs through New Year’s Eve for those who want to treat it like a proper vacation. Details: 2 p.m., Friday to Sunday. Lake Tahoe Community College campus, South Lake Tahoe. Tickets start at $140. All ages. www.SnowGlobeMusicFestival.com
