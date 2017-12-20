This movie might literally be the worst. And it’s finally coming to theaters.

Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room ” is subjectively a bad movie, but like the “Citizen Kane” of bad movies.
The 2003 film – not to be confused with 2015’s “Room” – is so infamously bad and its director/star so outright weird, that it has become a midnight movie cult classic. There are small monthly screenings. Fans dress and shout out lines and throw stuff at the screen (a la “Rocky Horror Picture Show”). Wiseau (the aforementioned director/star) is known to attend the screenings to answer fans’ questions and sell merchandise, according to Spiked Online.
But after 14 years, “The Room” is finally cracking the mainstream, or at least getting its first national theatrical release. Fathom Events will screen the movie in more than 500 theaters across the country, including Edwards Stadium 22 in Fresno. This is a one-night, one-time showing, 8 p.m. Jan. 10. Tickets are $12.50 and available online.
Hardcore fans of Wiseau (having seen “The Room” before, no doubt) will get the bonus of seeing a trailer for his next film “Best F(r)iends: Volume Two,” which sees the actor reuniting with Greg Sestero.
Sestero wrote the book “The Disaster Artist.” In it, he chronicles the making of “The Room” (in which he was a co-star). The book became the basis of a movie of its own, which was released to critical acclaim earlier this month.
Directed by James Franco (who also stars as Wiseau), “The Disaster Artist” was nominated for two Golden Globe awards, including best motion picture (musical or comedy).
