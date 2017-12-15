A boxer died in the ring, so the city of Edmonton banned combat sports – including WWE

Whether WWE is real or not, professional wrestling fans in the Canadian city of Edmonton will be going without it – for the near future, at least.
The Road to WrestleMania was scheduled to stop at Edmonton’s Rogers Place arena on Feb. 9 (two days before the tour stops in Fresno). The show was postponed this week.
According to an announcement on its website, the arena is following new guidelines established by Edmonton’s city council.
The council issued a one-year moratorium on profession combat sports last week, a decision that came after the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission released its report on a June 16 boxing match in which a fighter was killed. The fighter, 34-year-old Tim Hague, should not have been in the ring, according to a story on the site MMAFighting.com.
Of course, WWE is a company that prides itself as being the best in all of sports entertainment – with obvious emphasis on that last word. While its matches may be over the top, the reality of the violence has always been up for question, as noted by several Twitter users who don’t think WWE should be impacted by the ban.
But, as the blog site Combat Sports Law point out, this is a question of city bylaws and legal wording, and in the end there won’t be professional wrestling in the city.
Until 2018 at least.
Edmonton....It's not real...@Lazertuna @Sjosz https://t.co/t98C6Zj8ST— Jenkins Bell Rock (@TheSMUSpaz) December 14, 2017
Edmonton believes that wrestling is real https://t.co/4lSFV1T3Ew— The Philosopher (@Dat_BrundleFly) December 14, 2017
