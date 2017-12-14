Until now, Cheetos popcorn has been available only in select markets. The company has partnered with Regal Cinemas to bring the snack to theaters across the country starting Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 – that includes Fresno, Visalia and Merced.
Cheetos has your new favorite movie-theater snack. Here’s where you can try it

December 14, 2017 11:29 AM

Depending on your general outlook on movie theater snacks, the announcement that Cheetos has gotten into the popcorn game might be the news to make your weekend.

Chester Cheetah and the company announced a deal with Regal Cinemas to bring the snack into theaters across the nation starting Friday. That includes Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 and IMAX, UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 and Regal Manchester Stadium in Fresno; Regal Visalia Sequoia Mall and Regal Visalia Stadium in Visalia; and Regal Hollywood in Merced.

For some bonus marketing, Crown Club card members will get 500 extra credits with each order.

Cheetos has been sitting on the snack – which mixes Cheetos flavored popcorn with crunchy Cheetos, in what has to be a terrible mess – for awhile now. It popped up on Twitter last month with a photo and caption that read: “Humanity has peaked.” It’s also been available at select sporting games, apparently. AT&T Stadium in Dallas even got a Flaming Hot version this season, according to Eater.

And think, before now, people were forced to make the mix on their own.

