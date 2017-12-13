She’s the star of Netflix’s ‘Lady Dynamite.’ See the comedian live on stage.

Fans of the Netflix series “Lady Dynamite” should take note.
Maria Bamford will perform at Fresno’s Tower Theatre next April.
Tickets for the April 28 show are $30-$35 and available starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 online, by phone at 559-485-9050 or in person at the Tower Theatre box office. Pre-sale tickets are available online now through Dec. 14 with the promo code FUNNY.
“Lady Dynamite” earned a quick fan base last year, despite (or more likely because of) the fact it was surrealist comedy about an actress in her late 40s who is recovering from a severe metal breakdown. The show – its second season is streaming now – is loosely based on Bamford’s life.
But Bamford has long had a cult following among those who knew where to look – whether it was the “Adventure Time” cartoon, or “BoJack Horseman,” or the fourth season of “Arrested Development,” on “Word Girl,” “The Legend of Korra,” or the comedian’s own Web series.
