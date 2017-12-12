Brazil, Tahiti, South Africa and … Lemoore? World Surf League sets 2018 tour stops

More Videos 1:01 Movie trailer: 'Wonder' Pause 1:32 In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves 1:08 Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 2:00 Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno 1:02 Deputies investigate suspicious deaths 0:35 See National Zoo's panda take a roll in the snow 12:44 Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 1:31 See a trailer for a new, Central Valley-focused real estate show 0:44 Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine. 0:21 Watch this incredible, dangerous smoke plume created by massive California wildfires Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves Champion surfers and members of the World Surf League came to Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. Tuesday to watch and surf on waves created by a state-of-the-art machine that produces the perfect wave every time in its 2,000-foot-long pond. Champion surfers and members of the World Surf League came to Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. Tuesday to watch and surf on waves created by a state-of-the-art machine that produces the perfect wave every time in its 2,000-foot-long pond. Lew Griswold The Fresno Bee and World Surf League

