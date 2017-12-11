This 16-year old has headlined in Las Vegas. He’ll put Fresno’s next big talent on TV

Ethan Bortnick knows a thing or two about being a young musician looking for a break.
Bortnick was headlining his own concert tours (and setting Guinness World Records) by the time he was 9. At 16, he’s a star on the PBS circuit, working alongside David Rosenthal (who served for 20 years as musical director for no less than Billy Joel).
In his latest project, the singer/pianist serves as adviser and judge for the competition show “The Celebration of Music.”
The show will shoot in Fresno next year and is currently holding online auditions for contestants with a winner to be announced at Bortnick’s concert March 18 at the Tower Theatre. The winner will record with Bortnick and perform live in concert.
The show is looking for any and all musical acts ages 4 to 24 (from bands and solo artists to duets and instrumentalists, even a capella performers). Video submissions can be uploaded online until the end of December.
