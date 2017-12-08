Whamageddon is a seasonal social media game that asks users to avoid at all costs hearing Wham’s 1985 classic “Last Christmas.”
This Christmas, avoid last ‘Last Christmas;’ win this social media game

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

December 08, 2017 04:14 PM

Holiday music is inescapable, to the point where shoppers need a running list of which stores start the merrymaking earliest in the year. It’s Best Buy. The store started playing holiday tunes in late October. Other stores – and radio stations, coffee shops, doctor’s offices and probably your mom – started shortly thereafter.

Wham’s 1985 hit “Last Christmas” may be the most inescapable of all Christmas songs; to the point that the song has become the center of its own social media game called Whamageddon.

The rules, posted on the game’s official website and also freely shared on Twitter, are simple: Avoid hearing the song.

The game started on Dec. 1. So, you’re already playing, even if you didn’t know it.

The game ends at midnight Dec. 24, just in time for Santa and or/the birth of Christ.

Players are out of the game as soon as they recognize the song and are encouraged to post the loss on social media with the hashtag #whamageddon.

Already, the game has been picked up by media sites like BoingBoing and Lifehacker (where the writer only lasted an hour, to give you an idea of the difficulty here). As of Dec. 6, 500 people had already had logged their losses, according to Whamageddon’s Facebook page.

On Twitter, several people have made it to day eight.

But @ralphybecca had already lost without even knowing that the game existed.

Another gave a helpful hint to those still in the game – avoid Starbucks at all costs. Grocery stores can also be problematic it seems.

There is one caveat to all of this.

Only the original version of the song applies.

So you can enjoy this Jimmy Eat World cover, worry free.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

