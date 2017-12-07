This honky-tonk hero opened Eric Church’s 2015 tour. He’s coming back

It looks like Dwight Yoakam’s first show of 2018 will be in Visalia.
The country singer/actor announced a set of January concert dates that includes a stop at Visalia Fox Theatre, on Jan. 5. Tickets for the show are $53-$79 and on sale 10 a.m. Friday, online, by phone at 559-625-1369 or at the theater box office. VIP packages are also available.
Some no doubt saw Yoakam when he played the theater in 2016.
There’s no denying Yoakam’s resume – all the Billboard chart-topping singles, multi-platinum albums and Grammy Awards (and nominations).
But at 61, he remains honky-tonk’s hippest star.
In NPR’s review of his latest album, Yoakam is described as “a Kentucky-born California migrant who carved out space for his defiantly down-home aesthetic in the midst of a cool rock scene.”And indeed, he came out of Los Angeles in the late 1980s playing alongside band like the Blasters. He had a hit with their song “Long White Cadillac” in 1989.
The album, “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars … ,” features a band of bluegrass luminaries reinterpreting Yoakam songs, plus Prince's iconic “Purple Rain,” just for good measure.
