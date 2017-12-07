Dwight Yoakam opened for Eric Church at the Save Mart Center in 2015. The honky tonk icon will play Visalia Fox Theatre, Jan. 5. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Dec. 8.
This honky-tonk hero opened Eric Church’s 2015 tour. He’s coming back

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

December 07, 2017 12:01 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

It looks like Dwight Yoakam’s first show of 2018 will be in Visalia.

The country singer/actor announced a set of January concert dates that includes a stop at Visalia Fox Theatre, on Jan. 5. Tickets for the show are $53-$79 and on sale 10 a.m. Friday, online, by phone at 559-625-1369 or at the theater box office. VIP packages are also available.

Some no doubt saw Yoakam when he played the theater in 2016.

There’s no denying Yoakam’s resume – all the Billboard chart-topping singles, multi-platinum albums and Grammy Awards (and nominations).

But at 61, he remains honky-tonk’s hippest star.

In NPR’s review of his latest album, Yoakam is described as “a Kentucky-born California migrant who carved out space for his defiantly down-home aesthetic in the midst of a cool rock scene.”And indeed, he came out of Los Angeles in the late 1980s playing alongside band like the Blasters. He had a hit with their song “Long White Cadillac” in 1989.

The album, “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars  ,” features a band of bluegrass luminaries reinterpreting Yoakam songs, plus Prince's iconic “Purple Rain,” just for good measure.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

  Comments  

