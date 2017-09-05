Whole paycheck no more? Whole Foods Market dropped prices on certain food items as part of its new relationship with Amazon.
Whole paycheck no more? Whole Foods Market dropped prices on certain food items as part of its new relationship with Amazon. Chris O'Meara AP
‘Whole paycheck’ no more? - Beehive Podcast No. 30

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

September 05, 2017 9:24 AM

The Fresno Beehive bloggers are back for another weekly pop-culture chat. In this episode, guests Bethany Clough and Jody Murray sit down with Joshua Tehee.

Hear them: Break down the implications of a cheaper Whole Foods.

Wonder if there is a statue of limitations on spoilers.

Be sure to stick around for the recommendation round, which includes:

▪  Salt. Specifically, artisanal flavor infused salts (oh, the irony)

▪  Hulu's "Dimension 404"

Amanda Palmer's “Drowning in the Sound

▪  Anderson East

The Fresno Beehive podcast is recorded on Fridays, with Tehee, Kathy Mahan and Rory Appleton. Follow along on Twitter at @fresnobeehive.

Listen below or get it now on iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

