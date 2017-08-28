Taylor Swift and the Flat Earth Society – Fresno Beehive Podcast No. 29

The Fresno Beehive bloggers are back for another weekly pop-culture chat. In this episode, the crew tackles the new Taylor Swift, figures out whether flat Earthers are for real and gives some advice on how to suffer through until the next season of "Game of Thrones."
Be sure to stick around for the recommendation round, which includes:
▪ “Science Fiction,” the (chart-topping) brand-new Brand New album.
▪ Jim Parsons' “Too Stupid for Politics.”
▪ The best/worst TV show on FXX
The Fresno Beehive podcast is recorded on Fridays, with Kathy Mahan, Rory Appleton and Joshua Tehee. Follow along on Twitter at @fresnobeehive.
Listen below or get it now on iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
