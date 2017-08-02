A copy of Doug Hansen’s 1973 “Fresno Coloring Book” is for sale on Amazon for $25.
This Fresno coloring book from 1973 is awesome. You can get one for $25.

By Joshua Tehee

August 02, 2017 2:09 PM

Coloring – as in Crayons on paper – has become the latest child’s past time embraced by should-be adults.

It’s right up there with competitive dodgeball and professional tag.

Hence, national coloring book day, which (surprise!), has its own hashtag and is trending on Twitter. Users have shared some unique coloring books (and at least one jab at president Donald Trump). There a “Golden Girls” coloring book and a pop punk coloring book (with a second volume no less) and a Beatles book, with some pretty creepy drawings of the band.

Not mentioned yet, is Doug Hansen’s “Original First Fresno Coloring Book.”

The book features 26 line drawings of Fresno landmarks, done by the well-known Fresno artist. It was originally printed in 1973, but can still be picked up around town, if in you know where to look.

It’s also available online. Amazon has a copy selling for $25. The online bookseller Abebooks has a first edition copy selling for $40, which is probably enough to make you think twice before coloring outside the lines.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

